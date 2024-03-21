Next Article

Users can swipe left to reject a post and swipe right to request more of similar content

Threads introduces Tinder-like swipe gestures to train its content algorithm

By Pradnesh Naik

What's the story Threads, a social media platform under Meta's umbrella, is trialing a novel feature called "Algo Tune." The tool empowers users to manipulate the algorithm shaping their 'For You' feed through swipe gestures. Users can swipe left to reject a post and swipe right to request more of similar content. As per Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, this offers an easy way to train the bot for a customized feed.

Current restrictions

Swipe gesture experimentation restricted to chosen users

Currently, the swipe gesture tool is in its beta phase and accessible only to a chosen subset of Threads users. The company has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of how swiping impacts the algorithm. The objective is to progressively refine the algorithm based on user feedback, thereby delivering more appealing content and reducing unwanted posts. However, the exact workings of this process remain shrouded in mystery as details about the algorithm are proprietary.

Constant innovations

Threads innovates with fresh features

Threads has been consistently introducing new tools and features of late. The platform has launched trending topics for all users, following a testing period since February. Moreover, Meta offered a sneak peek into an integration with the fediverse that would allow Threads posts on Mastodon, another social media app. Additionally, the company is experimenting with features that enable users to save drafts and capture photos directly within the app.