In brief Simplifying... In brief Flipkart's video commerce has logged 2 million hours in a year, attracting customers, brands, sellers, and farmers alike.

Highlighting popular events like The Farmer's Alphonso Mango Day and Big Bharath D2C livestream, the platform is particularly popular among those under 30.

With India's short-form video industry projected to be worth $8-12 billion by 2030, Flipkart's success underscores the potential of video commerce in one of the world's top internet data-consuming countries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Video commerce gained popularity among below 30-year age group

Flipkart's video commerce clocks 2 million hours in a year

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Jun 27, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Indian e-commerce brand, Flipkart, claims that its video commerce offerings have witnessed a swift uptake with customers clocking over two million hours from June 2023 to May 2024. The majority of this engagement, approximately 65%, originated from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The surge in popularity was seen particularly among women, millennials, and the Gen Z audience across India. The top five regions leading this high video commerce engagement are NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Value proposition

Flipkart's video commerce: A boon for D2C brands and farmers

In addition to primary customers, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, sellers, and farmers are also finding value in its video commerce offerings, says Flipkart. The Walmart-backed company highlighted events that garnered strong engagement in 2024 like The Farmer's Alphonso Mango Day livestream, Big Bharath D2C livestream, The End Of Season Sale, and Zero Hours. According to Neha Agrahari, Senior Director, Video Commerce at Flipkart, the format is attracting customers mainly from below the 30-year age group.

Future projections

India's short-form video industry set for major growth

Citing a report by Redseer Consulting, Flipkart projected that the short-form video industry in India could generate an opportunity worth $8-12 billion by 2030. The overall short-video user base is expected to reach 600 million by 2025. This projection underscores the potential of video commerce in India, a country known for being one of the top consumers of internet data.