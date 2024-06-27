Flipkart's video commerce clocks 2 million hours in a year
Indian e-commerce brand, Flipkart, claims that its video commerce offerings have witnessed a swift uptake with customers clocking over two million hours from June 2023 to May 2024. The majority of this engagement, approximately 65%, originated from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The surge in popularity was seen particularly among women, millennials, and the Gen Z audience across India. The top five regions leading this high video commerce engagement are NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Flipkart's video commerce: A boon for D2C brands and farmers
In addition to primary customers, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, sellers, and farmers are also finding value in its video commerce offerings, says Flipkart. The Walmart-backed company highlighted events that garnered strong engagement in 2024 like The Farmer's Alphonso Mango Day livestream, Big Bharath D2C livestream, The End Of Season Sale, and Zero Hours. According to Neha Agrahari, Senior Director, Video Commerce at Flipkart, the format is attracting customers mainly from below the 30-year age group.
India's short-form video industry set for major growth
Citing a report by Redseer Consulting, Flipkart projected that the short-form video industry in India could generate an opportunity worth $8-12 billion by 2030. The overall short-video user base is expected to reach 600 million by 2025. This projection underscores the potential of video commerce in India, a country known for being one of the top consumers of internet data.