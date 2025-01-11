Sonu Sood confirms 'volatile' sequel to 'Fateh'
What's the story
Actor-director Sonu Sood has confirmed plans for a sequel to his directorial debut, Fateh.
The action thriller, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, was released on Friday and received mixed reviews.
In an interaction with Times Now, Sood expressed satisfaction with the film's performance, stating that he had put a lot of effort into the project and it seems to be paying off.
Sequel confirmation
'Fateh 2' was always part of the plan: Sood
Sood confirmed that a sequel to Fateh is in the works.
He revealed, "Yes, I have a sequel on the anvil. That's how we had planned the project, as Part 1 and Part 2."
"[Everything] depends on how well Fateh does. So far it's all good. Some of the toughest critics have given the film a thumbs-up. I can assure everyone the sequel will be even more volatile."
Action films
Sood expressed confidence in action films
Expressing his confidence in action films, Sood said, "An action hero like Dharam paaji (Dharmendra) is to this day everyone's favorite."
"Good action films are big high for the audience."
The film, which revolves around cybercrime, also stars Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah, among others.
Film overview
'Fateh' plot and critical reception
Fateh follows the story of an ex-special ops officer, named Fateh (Sood).
Set in an era where digital scams have become an everyday reality, he has to rescue a young girl who falls prey to cybercrime.
To save her, he teams up with Khushi (Fernandez), an ethical hacker.
Despite some criticism of the writing, the film has been praised for Sood's conviction and the action sequences.