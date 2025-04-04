From 'Shaheed' to 'Kranti,' remembering Manoj Kumar's film journey
What's the story
The Indian film industry is mourning the demise of veteran actor and director Manoj Kumar.
The actor, who was 87, passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Friday.
Reportedly, he died of cardiogenic shock caused by a severe heart attack. He had also been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis in recent months.
Famously known as Bharat Kumar, Kumar was honored with some of the highest awards for his immense contributions to Indian cinema.
Let's recall his glorious journey.
Early life
From Abbottabad roots to Bollywood dreams
Born as Harikrishan Giri Goswami in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar moved to Delhi with his family after the Partition.
He studied at Hindu College before pursuing films. He was deeply inspired by legends like Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Kamini Kaushal; interestingly, he adopted the screen name 'Manoj Kumar' after a character played by Dilip in Shabnam.
His early roles went unnoticed until his big break came in Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962), followed by Woh Kaun Thi? (1964).
Stardom
Films that made him 'Bharat Kumar' forever
Kumar became a superstar with hits like Shaheed, Upkar, and Purab Aur Paschim. His patriotic roles earned him the nickname "Bharat Kumar."
He also delivered blockbusters like Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Sanyasi, and Kranti, which became one of India's biggest hits. Known for mixing social themes with emotion, his movies struck a chord with audiences. His song 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' from Upkar is still remembered during national celebrations.
Politics
From silver screen to politics
After Kranti, Kumar's films like Clerk and Deshwasi failed at the box office.
He quit acting after Maidan-E-Jung in 1995. In 1999, he directed Jai Hind, starring his son Kunal Goswami, but it didn't do well.
That same year, he received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Later, he entered politics and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party before the 2004 elections, following the path of many Bollywood stars who turned to public service.
Legacy
Kumar's impactful dialogues and awards
Kumar's powerful dialogues have stayed with us forever, resonating in our hearts.
Some of his most iconic dialogues include "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" (inspired by Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan), "Mera Bharat Mahan," and "Desh bhakti mein hi sachcha sukoon hai."
For his unparalleled contribution to cinema, Kumar has been given multiple prestigious awards over the years, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.
He's survived by wife Sashi Goswami and sons, Vishal and Kunal.