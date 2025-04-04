What's the story

The Indian film industry is mourning the demise of veteran actor and director Manoj Kumar.

The actor, who was 87, passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Friday.

Reportedly, he died of cardiogenic shock caused by a severe heart attack. He had also been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis in recent months.

Famously known as Bharat Kumar, Kumar was honored with some of the highest awards for his immense contributions to Indian cinema.

