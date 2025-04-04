What's the story

Veteran actor-director Manoj Kumar, the heart and soul of iconic Indian patriotic movies, passed away at 87 on Friday.

"Bharat Kumar," as he was lovingly called, delivered memorable performances in films like Shaheed and Upkar.

But how did he receive this tag?

In an old interview with Lehren Retro, Kumar explained that the title came from his character's name in the 1967 film Upkar. Viewers loved his role as Bharat so much that he became known as Bharat Kumar.