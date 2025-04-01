Despite having faced some backlash for her casting in Doctor Who, Sethu is unfazed.

"There's been a couple of Doctor Woke [references] or whatever, but I just think we're doing the right thing if we're getting comments like that," she said.

"Woke just means inclusive, progressive, and that you care about people. And, as far as I know, the core of Doctor Who is kindness, love, and doing the right thing."