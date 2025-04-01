What's the story

The much-anticipated grand finale of Indian Idol Season 15 has been pushed by a week, now taking place on Saturday-Sunday (April 5 and 6).

Host Aditya Narayan announced the change of schedule in a video shared on Sony Entertainment Television's official Instagram account.

The promo video has Narayan humorously questioning where the top six finalists, judges, and music band went.

Judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah looked puzzled until actor Neelam Kothari and singer Sukhwinder Singh introduced the finalists.