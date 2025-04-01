Fans stunned as 'Indian Idol' finale re-scheduled for April 5-6
What's the story
The much-anticipated grand finale of Indian Idol Season 15 has been pushed by a week, now taking place on Saturday-Sunday (April 5 and 6).
Host Aditya Narayan announced the change of schedule in a video shared on Sony Entertainment Television's official Instagram account.
The promo video has Narayan humorously questioning where the top six finalists, judges, and music band went.
Judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah looked puzzled until actor Neelam Kothari and singer Sukhwinder Singh introduced the finalists.
Twitter Post
Check out the promo
Ek shaandaar shaam, ek dhamakedar entry! ✨ an evening— sonytv (@SonyTV) March 29, 2025
filled with laughter, joy and tussleof talent! ❤️baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par@shreyaghoshal @Its_Badshah@VishalDadlani @FremantleHQ#SonyTV… pic.twitter.com/evdLBSDRVZ
Dekhiye Indian Idol aaj raat 8:30
Finale
Fans eagerly await elaborate finale celebration
Interestingly, the delay in the finale is due to the show's massive popularity. The producers want to deliver a more elaborate finale, with special guests and performances.
Fans are keenly looking forward to this extended celebration of music and talent as Indian Idol Season 15 comes to an end.
The finale is expected to include performances by Ghoshal and other special guests, adding to the excitement.
Finalists
Top 6 finalists ready for grand musical celebration
The top six contenders for the coveted title are Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Priyangshu Dutta, Manasi Ghosh, and Anirudh Suswaram.
Notably, West Bengal had a strong representation with three finalists from the state.
A 24-year-old Kolkata-based professional singer, Ghosh has enthralled everyone with her unique style.
Chakraborty, 22, from Kharagpur has come a very long way from being a paan-seller to a national icon with his soulful voice.