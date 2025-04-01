What's the story

Gauri Khan, a leading interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has offloaded her plush flat in Mumbai's Dadar West for ₹11.61 crore.

The sale was officially registered in March 2025, according to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) of Maharashtra's website.

The property is situated in the well-established Dadar West locality, which boasts great connectivity and proximity to places like Shivaji Park, Prabhadevi, Matunga, and Worli.