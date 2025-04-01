Gauri Khan sells Mumbai's Dadar flat for ₹11.61cr
What's the story
Gauri Khan, a leading interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has offloaded her plush flat in Mumbai's Dadar West for ₹11.61 crore.
The sale was officially registered in March 2025, according to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) of Maharashtra's website.
The property is situated in the well-established Dadar West locality, which boasts great connectivity and proximity to places like Shivaji Park, Prabhadevi, Matunga, and Worli.
Property details
Details of the property sold by Khan
The flat sold by Khan is in the Kohinoor Altissimo building, which is part of a ready-to-move residential project launched by Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.
The project offers apartment configurations such as 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK, and 3.5 BHK units.
Khan's apartment has a built-up area of 184.42 square meters (about 1,985 sq ft) and a carpet area of 1,803.94 sq ft (approximately 167.55 sq m).
The deal also included two car parking spaces.
Investment return
Khan's property value increased by 37%
The sale of the Dadar flat highlights a remarkable appreciation of property value for Khan.
She bought the apartment in August 2022 for ₹8.5 crore, and its value has appreciated by 37% to a selling price of ₹11.61 crore.
This increase clearly highlights how dynamic the luxury real estate market in Mumbai is.
Career highlights
Khan's dual career in film and interior design
Besides having a successful career as an interior designer, Khan is also a co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment, where she's produced some of Bollywood's biggest hits.
Her work in the cinema has been supplemented by her interior design brand, Gauri Khan Designs, with which she's created luxury spaces for high-profile clients.
Khan's accomplishments have also earned her a spot in Forbes India's list of powerful women.