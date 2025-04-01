Despite strong start, Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' faces show cancelations
What's the story
Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar had a promising start at the box office with a solid ₹26 crore opening on Sunday, the first day.
However, the flick has been facing show cancelations in several theaters outside Mumbai, such as in Surat, Indore, and Ahmedabad, due to underperformance.
Despite this, it witnessed an increase in screenings at Mumbai's Gaeity-Galaxy multiplex, even though some screens had very low audience turnout.
Film replacements
Gujarati films replaced 'Sikandar' in Surat
A trade analyst told Bollywood Hungama, "We didn't find any instance of the show getting canceled in Mumbai."
"There were shows where the number of viewers was in single digits but on the first two days, no show got canceled due to no audience. However, the same happened in Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore...especially in areas where there was little or no Eid effect."
Reportedly, two night shows in Surat were replaced with Gujarati films All The Best Pandya and Umbarro.
Single screens
'Sikandar' performed well in Mumbai's single screens
Meanwhile, Sikandar fared better in Mumbai's single screens. The two biggest single screens—the 991-seater Gaiety and 818-seater Galaxy—saw packed shows on Eid, with more shows added in the 105-seater Gossip.
Interestingly, L2: Empuraan's Hindi version, which was running in both Gossip and 255-seater Gemini, has now been shifted exclusively to Gemini.
However, the night shows of Sikandar at PVR Inox Nariman Point and Metro Inox were canceled and replaced by The Diplomat.
Sikandar has earned ₹55cr in two days.