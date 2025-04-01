What's the story

Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar had a promising start at the box office with a solid ₹26 crore opening on Sunday, the first day.

However, the flick has been facing show cancelations in several theaters outside Mumbai, such as in Surat, Indore, and Ahmedabad, due to underperformance.

Despite this, it witnessed an increase in screenings at Mumbai's Gaeity-Galaxy multiplex, even though some screens had very low audience turnout.