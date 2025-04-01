'IGL' row: SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has refused to release the passport of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.
The decision comes as an investigation is underway over controversial comments made by Allahbadia during a stand-up comedy show, India's Got Latent.
However, the court has promised to reconsider Allahbadia's plea after the investigation is concluded, which Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said would be within two weeks.
Request denied
Allahbadia's ability to earn a living getting affected sans passport
On Tuesday, Allahbadia approached the court to modify its orders so that his passport would be released. He had said the inability to travel abroad for shows was affecting his ability to earn a living.
Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, told Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, his client had joined the investigation and given an undertaking to keep a level of decency in his shows.
Investigation timeline
Court's concerns over potential investigation delay
The court was apprehensive that allowing Allahbadia to go abroad may delay the investigation.
To allay the concerns, the court sought the opinion of Mehta, who represented the Maharashtra and Assam governments heading the inquiry.
Mehta assured the court the investigation would probably be completed in two weeks.
The court then said it would reconsider Allahbadia's plea after that period.
Legal proceedings
SC extended interim protection from arrest for Allahbadia
In addition to denying the passport release, the Supreme Court extended its order providing interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia over cases in Mumbai, Guwahati, and Jaipur.
This protection was first granted last month when he was instructed to submit his passport.
The court had previously permitted him to resume his podcasts under the condition of maintaining "morality and decency" and ensuring suitability for viewers of all ages.
Public apology
Allahbadia apologized and acknowledged misuse of influence
After the controversy, Allahbadia apologized, admitting to a lapse in judgment.
In a video message, he said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate... it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."
He also admitted to having misused his platform and regretted, "I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part."
Last week, the influencer restarted his podcast and returned to social media.