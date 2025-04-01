What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has refused to release the passport of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

The decision comes as an investigation is underway over controversial comments made by Allahbadia during a stand-up comedy show, India's Got Latent.

However, the court has promised to reconsider Allahbadia's plea after the investigation is concluded, which Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said would be within two weeks.