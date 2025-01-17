What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has laid down guidelines on the application of Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with abetment of suicide.

The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and KV Viswanathan, stressed this section shouldn't be applied mechanically by police or courts.

They underlined the need not to harass the accused in such cases and said invoking this section shouldn't just comfort grieving families.