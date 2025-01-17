'Don't mechanically invoke abetment of suicide offense': SC to police
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has laid down guidelines on the application of Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with abetment of suicide.
The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and KV Viswanathan, stressed this section shouldn't be applied mechanically by police or courts.
They underlined the need not to harass the accused in such cases and said invoking this section shouldn't just comfort grieving families.
Sensitivity urged
SC urges sensitivity in applying abetment of suicide law
The Supreme Court bench also emphasized that the realities of life must be taken into consideration while applying this law.
They asked investigating agencies to be sensitized about judgments pertaining to Section 306.
"The Section cannot be invoked only to assuage feelings of the distraught family and it cannot be divorced from day-to-day realities of life," the court said.
Charge framing
SC advises against mechanical framing of charges
The top court also advised trial courts against mechanically framing charges in these matters.
"The trial courts should also exercise great caution and circumspection and should not adopt a 'play safe' syndrome to mechanically frame charges even when investigating agencies have shown utter disregard for Section 306 IPC," the bench said.
The court made the remarks while acquitting a bank manager of abetting the suicide of a man who reportedly committed suicide after failing to repay a loan.