Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian edtech giant BYJU'S is under a new government probe for alleged financial misconduct, adding to its existing legal woes and insolvency proceedings.

This follows a previous investigation that flagged governance issues but found no evidence of wrongdoing.

The company's valuation has plummeted from $22 billion to zero, leading major investors to write off their investments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BYJU'S has been accused of fund diversion

Indian government launches new probe into BYJU'S financial misconduct

By Mudit Dube 04:19 pm Nov 26, 202404:19 pm

What's the story The Indian government has launched an investigation into the financial and accounting practices of BYJU'S, the beleaguered online tutoring firm. The move comes after a previous inspection flagged corporate governance lapses in the company. BYJU'S financial records will be examined by the Registrar of Companies's regional office in Hyderabad to see if there were any misrepresentations or possible fund diversions.

Investigation details

Probe initiated due to alleged shortcomings in BYJU'S accounts

The new investigation was initiated over alleged failings in BYJU'S accounts, sources familiar with the matter said. However, specific details of the alleged failings have not been revealed. The Registrar of Companies's office has been given a one-year deadline to submit its report on the matter. This development further complicates the challenges already being faced by BYJU'S.

Ongoing challenges

BYJU'S legal battles and insolvency proceedings

BYJU'S, once India's most valuable start-up, is facing legal battles at home and abroad. The Supreme Court of India recently overturned a bankruptcy tribunal's decision allowing BYJU'S to settle debts with a major creditor. The ruling has pushed the online tutoring firm back into insolvency proceedings. The company is now making its case in a lower court as an insolvency resolution professional oversees its operations.

Past findings

Previous inspection revealed governance lapses at BYJU'S

A previous year-long inspection by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had also flagged corporate governance lapses at BYJU'S. However, no evidence of wrongdoing was found during that investigation. The current investigation into alleged financial and accounting irregularities is a separate probe initiated after these initial revelations.

Financial impact

BYJU'S valuation drops to 0, backers write off investments

BYJU Raveendran, the founder of BYJU'S, has claimed that his once-$22 billion start-up is now worth nothing. The steep decline in valuation has prompted some of BYJU'S top investors such as Prosus NV to write off their investments in the company. The ongoing investigation into the firm's financial and accounting practices could further affect its financial standing and investor confidence.