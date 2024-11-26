BenQ India integrating AI into all products: MD Rajeev Singh
BenQ India is all set to transform its product line by adding artificial intelligence (AI) into all its products, the company's Managing Director Rajeev Singh has revealed. Speaking to HT Mint, Singh highlighted that the main focus is on improving customer experience through AI integration. He said, "I think AI has really come in now. It is about how to implement it in products and enhance the customer experience."
AI integration in Interactive Flat Panels
Singh also highlighted a new AI feature in BenQ's Interactive Flat Panels. The system scans the content continuously for appropriateness before projecting it on the screen. This real-time monitoring process is aimed at blocking any improper content, thereby enhancing user safety and experience. However, Singh clarified the definition of 'improper content' isn't customizable by users at present and works on a standard algorithm.
BenQ's 1st projector with AI Cinema
Singh also announced BenQ's first projector with in-built AI Cinema, a feature that analyzes different frames to optimize image quality. The innovative product will be available in the market within the next two to three months. Singh said, "We are launching our first projector with in-built AI cinema. There is no such projector available in the industry right now from any of the brands."
Strategy for the Indian market
Speaking about the premiumization trend in India, Singh reiterated that BenQ mostly works in the premium segment and is 'very comfortable' with that. He noted a shift toward high-end products, saying, "More and more high-end products in the industry are launched by us, and people are really going toward that." This shows a strategic emphasis on quality over affordability in their offerings.
Targeting millennials with portable projectors
Singh also announced that BenQ is targeting millennials with its portable projectors, considering their inclination toward mobile and compact devices. He said, "The main target audience for portable speaker is the millennials, because today's young people...want everything mobile."