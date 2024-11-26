Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian government is launching PAN 2.0, a major upgrade to the existing system, investing ₹1,435 crore to enhance user experience and security.

The new system will be entirely digital, integrating PAN with other identifiers like TAN and TIN, and will feature a QR code on PAN cards for added security.

This move aims to provide speedy service, data consistency, and an improved grievance redressal system for taxpayers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Existing PAN holders will get new cards for free

PAN 2.0 announced: Check what's new and should you apply

By Mudit Dube 03:01 pm Nov 26, 202403:01 pm

What's the story As part of its Digital India program, the Indian government has announced the launch of a new initiative, the PAN 2.0. The project is aimed at modernizing taxpayer registration services and enhancing the digital experience for taxpayers. The new Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards will come with a QR code for added security. You don't have to apply for a new PAN card as it will be issued free of charge to all existing PAN holders.

Project details

PAN 2.0: A technological upgrade for taxpayer services

The PAN 2.0 project is a major upgrade from the existing system, designed to enhance both core and non-core activities and the PAN validation service. The new system will also integrate PAN with other identifiers such as Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) and Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN). The government intends to invest ₹1,435 crore in this project to ensure benefits like ease of access, speedy service delivery with improved quality, data consistency, eco-friendly processes and cost optimization.

User benefits

PAN 2.0 to enhance digital experience for taxpayers

PAN 2.0 seeks to offer a technology-driven transformation of PAN/TAN services, improving the digital experience for taxpayers. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the current system will be upgraded with a new digital backbone and a unified portal, making it entirely paperless and online. The project also focuses on improving the grievance redressal system for taxpayers.

Card features

New PAN cards to feature QR code

The new PAN cards under the PAN 2.0 Project will also have a QR code, providing an additional layer of security to prevent misuse. The move comes after several cases of misuse where people have shared photocopies of their important ID with service providers and agencies. Through these new features, the Income Tax Department hopes to tackle such cases.