CES 2024: The best tech goodies seen on Day 2

1/11

Technology 5 min read

CES 2024: The best tech goodies seen on Day 2

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:05 pm Jan 10, 202407:05 pm

CES will be live till January 12

The world's biggest event for all things tech, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, kicked off day two with a bang. Brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Sennheiser, wowed tech enthusiasts with their newest gadget launches, ranging from speakers, keyboards, and earbuds, and laptops, to smart glasses. Innovative products powered by AI, like the WHSP Ring and Rabbit r1, also caught people's attention. Let us take a look at the top tech goodies displayed at the event on the second day.

2/11

ASUS's smart glasses and JBL's new Bluetooth speaker

ASUS made its foray into the world of augmented reality with the AirVision M1. The smart glasses flaunt full-HD micro-OLED displays with built-in speakers. The device can connect to smartphones as well as PCs, but sadly, unlike the Apple Vision Pro, cannot be used as a standalone device. Meanwhile, JBL caught everyone's attention thanks to the Clip 5 Bluetooth speaker with a 24-hour battery life. Its Auracase feature permits users to connect multiple Clip 5 units to a single source.

3/11

These headphones can track stress levels

Master & Dynamic MW75-Neuro is a standout in the headphones category and winner of the CES Innovation Award. These noise-canceling earphones can track stress levels and brainwaves thanks to the incorporation of electroencephalogram (EEG) technology. The device can provide valuable insights into your cognitive patterns and is now up for grabs for $649 (around Rs. 54,000) in the US.

4/11

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 promises lossless audio

Sennheiser unveiled its Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds at CES 2024. The buds support Qualcomm's AptX Lossless technology, which promises lossless CD-quality audio. Auracast (that permits one-to-many broadcasting), Bluetooth LE Audio, and ANC are also offered. Users get 7.5 hours of battery life from the earbuds and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Its shipping will commence on February 29 for $299.95 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

5/11

WHSP Ring communicates with voice assistants using whispers

A South Korean company called VTouch has unveiled the WHSP Ring. This wearable gadget can transform how users interact with voice assistants since it works with a mere whisper. The ring flaunts a proximity sensor and a microphone, that activate when placed near the user's mouth. It bears a 36-hour battery life, and the charging case extends it to nine days. The ring also comes with an emergency alert function.

6/11

This AI gadget can control apps on your phone

Rabbit has introduced the Rabbit r1, a quirky device backed by Rabbit OS, which can control apps on your existing phone. This square-shaped device bears a 2.88-inch screen, a push-to-talk button, a 360-degree rotating camera, and a navigation wheel. It houses a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. A SIM card slot ensures internet connectivity. Rabbit r1 costs $199 (around Rs. 16,544), and is now up for grabs in the US.

7/11

AI innovations by Walmart

At CES 2024, Walmart announced a new AI-powered facility for its InHome replenishment service in the US. Its goal is to make grocery shopping simpler, by automatically ordering items depending on the habits and consumption patterns of customers. The company also disclosed a generative AI-based search engine for Walmart's iOS app, permitting users to make broader queries. Customers can now ask questions like "What do I need for a party?" and get suggestions for the same from the AI-powered bot.

8/11

Lenovo's self-charging keyboard and mouse

Lenovo has showcased its mechanical energy harvesting combo, comprising a keyboard and a mouse. The devices run on manually generated mechanical energy, and can also use solar radiation to work. The wireless keyboard with RGB lighting support, bears 68 keys, a solar panel, and a circular dial. Spinning the dial for five minutes promises 30 minutes of keyboard usage. The mouse sports a ring-shaped crank that, when pulled and wound for 60 seconds, delivers 30 minutes of charge.

9/11

Your phone battery problem solved in 7 seconds

A company called Swapery can solve your dead phone battery problems in just seven seconds. Simply place your handset in the Swapery station, wait for seven seconds, then remove it to get a battery attachment. It will last you roughly 8-10 hours. This might not seem like a conventional smartphone charger. However, you get a fully charged battery without requiring any other adapters, cables, and plug-ins.

10/11

This generator can power home appliances for a month

EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra generator has bagged the prestigious 2024 CES Innovation Award. The portable generator boasts a power capacity of 6kWh (a home) and is capable of 7.2kW output and 5.6kW of solar input. The device is also compatible with expansion packs. This increases its power capacity to a massive 90kWh, which is enough to power your home's essential appliances for up to a month. It is extremely quiet and cannot be heard when under 2kW.

11/11

This 2-in-1 device from Lenovo will blow your mind

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid broke cover at CES on day 2. This 2-in-1 device can be a laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 chipset, or a touchscreen tablet bearing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor. It can also switch between Windows and Android seamlessly, depending on the mode (tablet or laptop) chosen. Each component of this gadget packs its own battery. It costs $1,999 (around Rs. 1.66 lakh).