YouTube to prioritize credible first-aid videos in search results

Health emergencies like psychosis, bleeding, stroke, and opioid overdose are covered

YouTube will now provide reliable first-aid information during emergencies by prioritizing credible explainer videos in search results. These concise, step-by-step tutorials are created in collaboration with Mass General Brigham and the Mexican Red Cross. They cover a variety of basic health emergencies as well as first-aid procedures. Topics include performing the Heimlich maneuver, administering CPR, recognizing early signs of a heart attack, and more.

Emergency healthcare topics covered

The platform offers videos on health emergencies like psychosis, bleeding, stroke, opioid overdose, seizure, snake bites, applying a tourniquet, poisoning, and suicide attempts. YouTube has partnered with the American Heart Association to provide a hands-only CPR course. This initiative is part of YouTube's ongoing efforts to promote trustworthy health information and combat medical misinformation on topics like abortion, cancer treatments, and COVID-19.

Alerting emergency services is a must

Before administering first-aid, always alert the emergency services as many health conditions are time-sensitive. After that, turn to YouTube for instructions on how to perform necessary procedures before medical help arrives. Such basic aid, if performed properly, can aid in preventing further harm and even help stabilize the patients, before an ambulance arrives.

Videos currently available in the US

Initially available in English and Spanish in the US, YouTube plans to expand these first-aid information shelves to more languages and countries in the coming months. However, dates have not been disclosed.