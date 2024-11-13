Summarize Simplifying... In short AI is set to create 2.7 million tech jobs in India by 2028, with the retail sector leading the way, according to a recent study.

AI to generate 2.7M tech jobs in India by 2028

By Mudit Dube 06:23 pm Nov 13, 202406:23 pm

What's the story Artificial Intelligence (AI) will generate some 2.73 million tech jobs in India by 2028, a recent study commissioned by ServiceNow, an AI platform for business transformation, has found. The research indicates that the boom will be fueled by the adoption of emerging tech into the country's major growth sectors. It also anticipates India's workforce will grow from 423.73 million in 2023 to 457.62 million by 2028, an increase of nearly 33.89 million workers over five years.

Sector analysis

Retail sector to lead employment growth

The study notes that the retail sector will lead this employment growth, requiring an additional 6.96 million workers for its growth. "This surge presents retail professionals with a valuable opportunity to upskill in areas like Software Application Development and Data Engineering, equipping them for a tech-driven landscape," the report said.After retail, manufacturing (1.50 million jobs), education (0.84 million jobs), and healthcare (0.80 million jobs) will also see massive job creation due to expected economic growth and tech transformation.

Tech impact

AI: A catalyst for job creation in India

Sumeet Mathur, SVP and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Center, said, "AI will be a key catalyst for job creation across India's growth engines, particularly in roles requiring advanced technical skills." He noted that this strategic focus would not just create more high-value opportunities for professionals but also empower them to build digital careers. The report also notes an increase in tech-related jobs across sectors such as professional, scientific and technical services, manufacturing as well as telecommunications.

Job trends

Software developers, data engineers in high demand

The report names Software Application Developers as the ones leading the tech job growth trend, with a projected increase of 109,700 positions. Other key roles in high demand include Systems Software Developers (48,800 new jobs) and Data Engineers (48,500 new jobs). Meanwhile, Web Developers, Data Analysts and Software Testers are also witnessing a rise in demand with anticipated additions of 48,500, 47,800, and 45,300 roles, respectively.

Tech automation

Emerging tech to automate systems administrators' tasks

The study also delves into how the impact of emerging technologies differs across tech roles. It shows that Systems Administrators will see the biggest shift, with 6.9 hours of their weekly tasks automated or augmented by these new technologies. AI Systems Engineers are also likely to benefit a lot from Gen AI, with half of the total tech impact on this role coming directly from AI technologies.