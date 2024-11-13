Summarize Simplifying... In short Withdrawing your PF amount online is a simple process.

Ensure your account is KYC-compliant, then log into the UAN portal to verify your details.

Initiate a claim under the 'Online Services' tab, provide the reason for withdrawal and necessary documents, and submit.

You can track your claim's status on the same portal, and upon approval, expect the funds in your account within 7-10 days.

Make sure your UAN is active

Want to withdraw PF amount online? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:12 pm Nov 13, 202405:12 pm

What's the story The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has made the task of applying for a partial withdrawal from your account easier than ever. This online facility ensures quick access to funds for medical expenses, higher education, weddings, home renovations, and more. The first step in this process is to ensure that your Universal Account Number (UAN) is active and linked with your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account.

KYC verification

KYC compliance is crucial for online transactions

For online EPF transactions, your account should be KYC-compliant. If any detail is missing, it can be updated via your employer or the UAN portal. After this, you can log in to the official UAN portal using your UAN and password. Once logged in, you'll have to verify all linked documents like Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details under the 'Manage' tab by clicking on 'KYC.'

Claim initiation

Initiating the claim for partial EPF withdrawal

To start your claim, head over to the 'Online Services' tab and click on 'Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D).' You will be redirected to a page with your personal details, KYC status, and service history. After confirming such details, enter your bank account number and click 'Verify.' Once it gets confirmed that it matches with the account linked with your EPF, click "Yes" on the certificate of undertaking.

Withdrawal process

Selecting withdrawal type and providing necessary details

Next, click on 'Proceed for Online Claim' and select 'PF Advance (Form 31)' from the 'I Want To Apply For' dropdown. Here, you can mention the reason for withdrawal, be it medical treatment or home loan repayment. Based on your reason, you may have to upload supporting documents like a medical certificate or invoice. After entering all details including the required amount and current address, review everything carefully before submitting your application.

Claim tracking

Tracking your withdrawal claim status

Once you submit the application, it will be reviewed and approved by your employer. You can track the status of your claim by going back to the 'Online Services' tab and clicking on 'Track Claim Status.' This feature permits you to check if your application is approved, pending with your employer, or in process with the EPFO office. Usually, following employer approval, it takes around 7-10 days for funds to be credited into your account.