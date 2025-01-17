What's the story

A coal hopper collapsed at Dalmia Bharat Cement Limited Plant in Odisha's Sundargarh district, leaving as many as three workers trapped under debris.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the iron structure used for storing coal before transporting it to boilers collapsed.

Local authorities have identified the missing workers as Susant Rout, Dasaratha Patra, and Ranjit Bhol.