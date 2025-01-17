Odisha: Part of cement plant collapses; 3 trapped under debris
What's the story
A coal hopper collapsed at Dalmia Bharat Cement Limited Plant in Odisha's Sundargarh district, leaving as many as three workers trapped under debris.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the iron structure used for storing coal before transporting it to boilers collapsed.
Local authorities have identified the missing workers as Susant Rout, Dasaratha Patra, and Ranjit Bhol.
Rescue efforts
Rescue operations underway at Odisha factory
Rescue operations are underway with six fire brigade teams and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) on the job.
Heavy machinery, including cranes and earthmovers, are being deployed to locate and rescue the missing workers.
"After the rescue operation, 64 workers have been safely rescued. However, three workers remain missing," Rajgangpur Tehsildar Jagabandhu Mallick said.
Twitter Post
Visuals outside factory
VIDEO | Several workers were suspected to have been trapped under the debris after a coal hopper, a big iron structure, collapsed inside a cement factory at Rajgangpur in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Thursday evening. Here's what Sundargarh MLA Rajen Ekka said.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2025
"An accident… pic.twitter.com/CQJPOwSRcn
Rising tensions
Tensions rise as workers remain trapped in Odisha factory
The accident has triggered unrest among workers and kin of the missing employees. Many have assembled outside the plant seeking answers as tempers flare.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the incident, company officials have closed plant gates and launched an internal probe into the mishap. They are also reviewing safety protocols to avoid a repeat of the same.
No casualties have been reported so far.