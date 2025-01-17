Blackmailed with nudes by uncle, Bengaluru techie sets herself ablaze
What's the story
A 24-year-old software engineer, identified as Preethi, ended her life in a hotel room in east Bengaluru on Sunday evening after being harassed and blackmailed by her uncle.
The accused, who is married to Preethi's paternal aunt, has been apprehended by the HAL police.
According to a complaint filed by Preethi's mother, Preethi had been living at her grandparent's house in Thirumalashettyhalli for six years and frequently visited her uncle's family in KR Puram.
Harrowing ordeal
Harassment details emerge in Bengaluru suicide case
During her stay, the accused R Praveen Singh allegedly took images and videos of herself bathing and changing clothing. She would also accompany Praveen's family on trips, as would the accused while staying at the hotel.
The uncle then threatened to leak explicit photos and videos of Preethi unless she agreed to physical intimacy.
This harrowing situation allegedly drove the young woman to the tragic incident that occurred in the hotel room.
Investigation progress
Accused uncle's claims disputed by police investigation
On January 12, Preethi's mother was told her daughter had sustained burns and was admitted to Victoria Hospital.
The accused first said Preethi had called him regarding a road accident that caused her burns.
However, police became suspicious after they saw burns on his hand, leading to his arrest.
"The victim, who carried petrol in a bottle...set herself on fire in front of Praveen...He tried to put off the fire and sustained burns on his right hand," an officer said.
Legal proceedings
Accused admits to blackmail, case registered
Under police interrogation, the accused confessed Preethi met him at the hotel room where she set herself on fire.
He admitted to recording private moments with Preethi and blackmailing her after she started avoiding him.
The police have seized his phone and pen drive as evidence.
A case has been registered under BNS section 108 for abetment of suicide, marking a significant development in the investigation.