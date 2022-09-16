India

Assam: Hindu man found hanging; family alleges forced conversion, murder

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 16, 2022, 08:06 pm 2 min read

Police have ruled out the possibility of lynching as scores of social media accounts propped up such claims.

Tensions flared in Lakhimpur district of Assam after a Hindu youth (23) was found hanging from a tree in a tea garden, reported The Sentinel Assam. The youth's family alleged that he was murdered by his girlfriend's family after he refused to convert to Christianity. Police are investigating if it's a case of murder or suicide and have arrested five suspects.

Context Why does this story matter?

Religious conversion has been a hot topic for quite some time with Hindu right-wing groups blaming the Muslim and Christian communities for forcibly or deceptively proselytizing Hindus to increase their numbers.

The Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion bill was passed on Friday by the upper house of Karnataka, despite resistance from Opposition parties.

Information 2 church officials among those arrested

The deceased, Biki Bishal's body was found with the nose and ears bleeding, which raised suspicion of murder, Bishal's neighbor Anup Barek said. People from the village and members of a right-wing group protested outside the police station claiming he was murdered for resisting conversion. Police arrested the girl's father, uncles and two church officials, and is on the lookout for more suspects.

Details Deceased, girlfriend from same community but different faiths

On September 3, Bishal eloped with his girlfriend — a minor — and brought her home. The girl's family members then arrived there with some church officials and forcibly took her back. They both hail from the same Adivasi community but the youth's family is Hindu while the girl's family follows Christianity. This Monday, he received a call and left, only to never return.

Disinformation Not a case of lynching: Police

Meanwhile, false information about the incident spread like wildfire with scores of social media accounts posting disinformation saying that Bishal was lynched by a mob of over 1,000 people who had come from four different churches. Police said ruled out such claims saying that prima facie, it does not appear to be a case of lynching.