Israel hosts screening of 'The Diplomat' to honor India-Israel bond
What's the story
In a heartwarming gesture to celebrate the timeless bond between India and Israel, the Israeli Foreign Ministry recently hosted a screening of The Diplomat.
The movie starring John Abraham was screened at the welcome ceremony for JP Singh, India's newly appointed ambassador to Israel.
The movie is based on the real-life case handled by Singh, making it an appropriate tribute to his work and India's diplomatic efforts.
Film's significance
'The Diplomat' celebrated Indian diplomacy, says Israeli official
According to PTI, Nurit Tunari, head of the cultural division at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, was excited about the screening. She called it a "historic premiere," adding that "the film celebrates the strength and dignity of Indian diplomacy."
This was the first time The Diplomat was screened outside India, with Israel being the first host nation.
The event was attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and select global diplomats and distinguished guests.
Film details
'The Diplomat' is a political thriller exploring diplomacy
The Diplomat, which was released in India on March 14, 2025, is a political thriller that explores India-Pakistan relations and the internal conflicts of diplomats.
The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).
Directed by Shivam Nair, with a story by Ritesh Shah, it stars Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in the lead roles.