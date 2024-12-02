Summarize Simplifying... In short An Indian tourist, Sayan Ghosh, was reportedly attacked in Bangladesh after revealing his Hindu identity, with the assault involving a knife and a stone.

Indian tourist attacked in Bangladesh for 'being a Hindu': Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:07 am Dec 02, 2024

What's the story Sayan Ghosh, a tourist hailing from Belghoria, West Bengal, was allegedly assaulted in Bangladesh's Dhaka, according to a report by News18. The incident occurred when Ghosh and his friend went to a local market. Ghosh claimed he was targeted for being an Indian and a Hindu. "At least 5-6 boys from the Muslim community came and asked me where I was from and what I was doing here," Ghosh told News18.

Ghosh recounts violent assault, theft in Bangladesh

Ghosh alleged that after he revealed his nationality and religion, the group started beating him. The attack was brutal, with a knife and a stone being used. "I could have lost my eyesight," he added. Both Ghosh and his friend were beaten up and their belongings were robbed in the incident. "Instead of helping...(passerby)...kept questioning me about my nationality and purpose in Bangladesh," Ghosh said. He added that even medical staff hesitated to treat him after the assault.

Family confirms incident, plans to lodge complaint

Meanwhile, Sayan's father Sukanto Ghosh confirmed the incident and said he was worried about his son's condition. "We told him not to go, but he insisted. He is in a state of shock," Sukanto said. The family has said they will file a complaint with the high commission in this regard.

Ghosh's host family harassed by local officials

After the attack, Ghosh stayed at his friend's home to recuperate but complained of harassment on his host's family by local officials. "They warned my friend's parents that their lives could be in danger for inviting an Indian over," Ghosh said. This incident comes amid rising tensions in Bangladesh after protests erupted over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on sedition charges.