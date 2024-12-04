Summarize Simplifying... In short Former minister Chatterjee's bail plea is under scrutiny by the Supreme Court, which has labeled him as 'corrupt'.

The allegations involve bribe money from employees and teachers, funneled to dummy companies and used to buy properties.

Despite Chatterjee's two-year detention and health concerns, the court is hesitant to grant bail, citing the need for details on his custody period in related cases.

Chatterjee is accused in a money laundering case

'You're corrupt': SC while reserving order on ex-minister's bail plea

By Snehil Singh 04:35 pm Dec 04, 202404:35 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, accused in a money laundering case in connection with the state's cash-for-jobs scam. The bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan heard arguments from both sides. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed Chatterjee's bail plea, saying his role in the scam was significant.

Bail opposition

Court questions Chatterjee's bail plea

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Chatterjee, argued against the ASG's reasoning. He said, "This is just sadistic pleasure. Everybody else has got bail." Justice Kant, however, countered that other accused weren't ministers. Justice Kant said during the hearing, "On the face of it you are a corrupt person! What message you want us to send to society? That corrupt persons can get bail like this?"

Case details

Allegations and arguments in Chatterjee's case

The allegations against Chatterjee pertain to bribe money taken from Class-IV employees and assistant primary teachers. The proceeds were allegedly diverted to dummy companies and proxy persons. Properties were reportedly purchased in joint names with Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate. Rohatgi cited recent judgments granting bail in similar cases due to delayed trials. However, ASG Raju mentioned a supplementary chargesheet filed recently and potential charges framing within four months if Chatterjee cooperates.

Bail denial

Supreme Court's concerns and Chatterjee's bail denial

Chatterjee has been in custody since July 2022 after his arrest by the ED. His plea emphasized his two-year detention and health concerns due to age. The Supreme Court had earlier raised concerns over long custody without trial and low conviction rates in ED cases. Though it was inclined to grant bail, the SC sought details of Chatterjee's custody period in related CBI cases before taking a call.