Congress MP on TMC's push for Mamata to lead INDIA
Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore has rejected the idea of making West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the leader of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. When asked about the proposal on Tuesday, Tagore laughed and said, "That's a good joke." The suggestion was first made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad.
TMC MP Kirti Azad proposes Banerjee for INDIA bloc leadership
Notably, Azad had also praised Banerjee's track record against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, saying she has always defeated Modi in West Bengal. He had pointed to recent bypoll victories as proof of her effectiveness. "Mamata Didi is someone who takes everyone along. She prepares thoroughly before calling people for meetings," Azad had said, emphasizing Banerjee's leadership qualities and proactive stance on international issues.
TMC seeks distinct role within INDIA bloc amid discord
The proposal comes amid signs of discord within the INDIA bloc. On Tuesday, TMC and Samajwadi Party MPs skipped a joint opposition protest in Parliament over the Gautam Adani bribery case. While other opposition parties like Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) participated, TMC chose to focus on issues like unemployment and alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states.
TMC's stance contrasts with Congress's agenda
A TMC source said the party wants to carve its own space in the INDIA bloc instead of merely endorsing Congress's agenda. This comes after Congress's electoral defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra, unlike TMC's success in Bengal bypolls. TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee emphasized the need for a decisive leader in the alliance to take on BJP and Modi, hinting at Mamata Banerjee.