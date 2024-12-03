Summarize Simplifying... In short The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is advocating for its leader, Mamata Banerjee, to lead the INDIA bloc, highlighting her successful track record against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This comes amid discord within the bloc, with TMC focusing on issues like unemployment and alleged discrimination, diverging from Congress's agenda.

The TMC's push for distinct leadership follows Congress's electoral defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra, contrasting with TMC's success in Bengal bypolls.

Tagore laughed off the proposal to make Mamata leader of INDIA

Congress MP on TMC's push for Mamata to lead INDIA

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:37 pm Dec 03, 202405:37 pm

What's the story Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore has rejected the idea of making West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the leader of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. When asked about the proposal on Tuesday, Tagore laughed and said, "That's a good joke." The suggestion was first made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad.

Leadership proposal

TMC MP Kirti Azad proposes Banerjee for INDIA bloc leadership

Notably, Azad had also praised Banerjee's track record against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, saying she has always defeated Modi in West Bengal. He had pointed to recent bypoll victories as proof of her effectiveness. "Mamata Didi is someone who takes everyone along. She prepares thoroughly before calling people for meetings," Azad had said, emphasizing Banerjee's leadership qualities and proactive stance on international issues.

Bloc dynamics

TMC seeks distinct role within INDIA bloc amid discord

The proposal comes amid signs of discord within the INDIA bloc. On Tuesday, TMC and Samajwadi Party MPs skipped a joint opposition protest in Parliament over the Gautam Adani bribery case. While other opposition parties like Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) participated, TMC chose to focus on issues like unemployment and alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states.

Divergent focus

TMC's stance contrasts with Congress's agenda

A TMC source said the party wants to carve its own space in the INDIA bloc instead of merely endorsing Congress's agenda. This comes after Congress's electoral defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra, unlike TMC's success in Bengal bypolls. TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee emphasized the need for a decisive leader in the alliance to take on BJP and Modi, hinting at Mamata Banerjee.