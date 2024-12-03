Summarize Simplifying... In short Shinde is set to become Maharashtra's Deputy CM, with cabinet roles to be divided among Mahayuti partners post-oath.

The BJP is expected to secure 21-22 ministries, including key portfolios like Home and Revenue, while Shiv Sena may settle for 12, eyeing Urban Development.

The NCP is likely to receive 9-10 ministries, including Finance.

The BJP will also elect its legislature party leader soon, with the CM and his deputies' swearing-in scheduled for December 5.

Eknath Shinde to be sworn in as Deputy CM

Shinde likely to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:13 pm Dec 03, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 5, reports said. The oath-taking ceremony will also witness Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis returning as Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar taking an oath as another deputy CM. The distribution of cabinet berths among the Mahayuti allies—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—will follow the oath-taking.

Portfolio distribution

Cabinet allocation among Mahayuti alliance partners

After the oath-taking ceremony, cabinet berths will be divided among the Mahayuti partners. The BJP is likely to get 21-22 ministries, including important portfolios like Home and Revenue. The party is also expected to keep both the Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman posts. The Shiv Sena asked for 16 ministries but may compromise with 12, including Urban Development.

Ministry allotment

Shiv Sena and NCP's expected share in cabinet

While the Shiv Sena already has the Deputy Chairman post, it is also eyeing the Legislative Council Chairman position. Meanwhile, the NCP is expected to get 9-10 ministries, including Finance and Deputy Speaker. Shinde, who is undergoing medical tests at a Thane hospital for a persistent fever, will spearhead discussions to finalize these cabinet portfolios in the coming days.

Leadership election

BJP legislative party to elect legislature party leader

Meanwhile, the BJP Legislative Party will meet at 10:00am on Wednesday to elect its legislature party leader. A formal announcement of the party's chief ministerial candidate is likely after the meeting. This comes amid speculation of government formation in Maharashtra with only the CM and his two deputies slated to be sworn-in on December 5.