Shinde likely to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM: Report
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 5, reports said. The oath-taking ceremony will also witness Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis returning as Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar taking an oath as another deputy CM. The distribution of cabinet berths among the Mahayuti allies—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—will follow the oath-taking.
Cabinet allocation among Mahayuti alliance partners
After the oath-taking ceremony, cabinet berths will be divided among the Mahayuti partners. The BJP is likely to get 21-22 ministries, including important portfolios like Home and Revenue. The party is also expected to keep both the Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman posts. The Shiv Sena asked for 16 ministries but may compromise with 12, including Urban Development.
Shiv Sena and NCP's expected share in cabinet
While the Shiv Sena already has the Deputy Chairman post, it is also eyeing the Legislative Council Chairman position. Meanwhile, the NCP is expected to get 9-10 ministries, including Finance and Deputy Speaker. Shinde, who is undergoing medical tests at a Thane hospital for a persistent fever, will spearhead discussions to finalize these cabinet portfolios in the coming days.
BJP legislative party to elect legislature party leader
Meanwhile, the BJP Legislative Party will meet at 10:00am on Wednesday to elect its legislature party leader. A formal announcement of the party's chief ministerial candidate is likely after the meeting. This comes amid speculation of government formation in Maharashtra with only the CM and his two deputies slated to be sworn-in on December 5.