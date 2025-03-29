What's the story

The trailer for the upcoming film Romeo S3, starring Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh, will be attached to Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar, releasing on Sunday.

This high-octane action-suspense drama is directed by Guddu Dhanoa (Tu Chor Main Sipahi).

The film is slated for release on May 16, 2025.