Palak Tiwari's 'Romeo S3' trailer to screen with Salman's 'Sikandar'
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming film Romeo S3, starring Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh, will be attached to Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar, releasing on Sunday.
This high-octane action-suspense drama is directed by Guddu Dhanoa (Tu Chor Main Sipahi).
The film is slated for release on May 16, 2025.
Trailer unveiled
'Romeo S3' trailer will offer peek into its thrilling narrative
Per reports, the Romeo S3 trailer will offer an exciting glimpse into its thrilling narrative.
The story follows DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat, played by Singh, who is tasked with taking down a deadly drug cartel in Goa.
Shekhawat is described as a fearless cop who often bends the rules but is unstoppable in his quest for justice.
Plot details
'Romeo S3' to test Shekhawat's resolve against a sinister villain
The story becomes gripping when Shekhawat's life collides with that of an investigative journalist, portrayed by Tiwari.
As they get deeper into the underworld, Shekhawat's indomitable streak is pushed to the limit by a merciless villain whose evil intentions endanger Goa and, subsequently, India.
Director's statement
Director Dhanoa expressed excitement over trailer launch
Director Dhanoa said he was excited to launch the trailer with Khan's Sikandar.
He said, "Sikandar's dynamic action and mass appeal perfectly complement Romeo S3's high-octane drama and gripping storyline."
"Sangram Singh Shekhawat's journey is raw, relentless, and full of thrilling twists, making this the perfect introduction to our explosive world."