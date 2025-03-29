What's the story

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is at the center of a legal controversy after he allegedly made derogatory comments against Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Three separate cases have been registered against him at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai, reported ANI.

One of the complainants is the Mayor of Jalgaon city, in addition to a hotelier and a businessman in Nashik.

Kamra has been summoned for questioning twice but has not appeared for the investigation yet.