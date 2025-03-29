What's the story

Kannada superstar Yash has started filming the last leg of his highly anticipated period drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, in Mumbai.

The production team is currently shooting near the Afghan Church in Colaba and will soon head to Madh Island to shoot the remaining scenes.

The source revealed to Mid-Day, "Over the next three days, the team will film some high-octane action sequences at the location."

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas.