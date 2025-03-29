'Toxic': Yash begins final leg of gangster drama in Mumbai
What's the story
Kannada superstar Yash has started filming the last leg of his highly anticipated period drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, in Mumbai.
The production team is currently shooting near the Afghan Church in Colaba and will soon head to Madh Island to shoot the remaining scenes.
The source revealed to Mid-Day, "Over the next three days, the team will film some high-octane action sequences at the location."
The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas.
Release
'Toxic' will be Yash's post-'KGF' release
Yash's Toxic will be released in theaters on March 19, 2026, just in time for the festive celebrations of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.
Nayanthara and Kiara Advani are also part of the cast.
The source further added, "Geetu knows that after the KGF franchise, Yash's next will arrive amid high expectations. She wants to ensure it is on a par with international action thrillers."
Upcoming movies
Yash also has a pivotal role in 'Ramayana'
After this, Yash will be seen as Ravana in the much-anticipated epic saga Ramayana: Part One, which will premiere during Diwali 2026.
It also stars Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor.
He also has Ramayana: Part Two and KGF: Chapter 3 in the pipeline.
He was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, released in 2022.