'TMKOC' makers finally find new Dayaben, mock shoots underway: Report
What's the story
The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have finally found a new actor to play Dayaben.
The iconic character was earlier played by Disha Vakani.
According to a News18 report, Asit Kumarr Modi, the show's creator, has found a potential new actor.
Mock shoots are reportedly underway with the new artist, who has impressed Modi during auditions.
Auditions
Modi had been conducting auditions for Dayaben's character
The source told the portal, "Yes, it is right. Asit ji had been looking for a new Dayaben, and recently, one of the auditions impressed him a lot. Mock shoots with the actress are underway."
"It's been around a week that she has been here, shooting with us."
Notably, Modi has been conducting auditions for the character of Dayaben for quite some time now.
Statement
Meanwhile, Modi's previous statement regarding Vakani's return
Earlier, Modi had spoken about how he felt about Vakani's absence from the show.
He had said, "I am still trying. I believe Disha Vakani can't be back. She has two children. She is like my sister. Even today, we have a very close relationship with her family."
"My sister Disha Vakani has tied a Rakhi to me. Her father and brother are also family to me."
Personal life
Vakani's break from 'TMKOC' due to personal responsibilities
Notably, Vakani, who wed chartered accountant Mayur Padia in 2015, had taken a break from the show in 2017 after the birth of their first child.
The couple also welcomed their second child, a boy, in May 2022.
She had reportedly planned to return to the show after her daughter Stuti turned 6 months to a year old.
However, subsequently, she reportedly asked for a revised pay and proposed conditions that would enable her to balance her professional life smoothly.
Return
Meanwhile, there's no clarification on Vakani's return
Vakani has lately neither given any statement nor update on her return to TMKOC.
The show continues to air with Dayaben staying at her maternal home in Ahmedabad and frequently going on religious tours with her mother.
The beloved sitcom stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Sachin Shroff, Munmun Dutta, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others.