Vicky Kaushal's latest period drama, Chhaava, has had a disheartening debut on Netflix.

It began streaming on the OTT platform on Friday and recorded the third-lowest opening for a Hindi film.

Despite its box-office success, the film topped the charts in India.

Though it also found a spot in the Top 10 in some other countries such as Mauritius, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and the UAE.