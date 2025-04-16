Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' struggles on Netflix despite box office success
What's the story
Vicky Kaushal's latest period drama, Chhaava, has had a disheartening debut on Netflix.
It began streaming on the OTT platform on Friday and recorded the third-lowest opening for a Hindi film.
Despite its box-office success, the film topped the charts in India.
Though it also found a spot in the Top 10 in some other countries such as Mauritius, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and the UAE.
Viewership statistics
'Chhaava' garnered 2.2 million views in its debut week
According to Netflix's data, in its debut week, Chhaava garnered 2.2 million viewership on Netflix with 5.9 million viewing hours.
This ranked it fourth on the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on the platform.
The top spot was occupied by The Dad Quest.
Although Chhaava underwhelmed on Netflix, it still trended number one in India.
Box office impact
'Chhaava's underwhelming performance attributed to its box office success
Chhaava's underwhelming performance on Netflix is believed to be attributed to its successful box office run.
The film's stellar theatrical numbers might have led to a limited audience on the streaming platform.
In fact, Chhaava bagged the third-lowest debut on the platform after Azaad and Emergency.
Azaad and Emergency found themselves at the bottom of the viewership chart, debuting at No. 6 and No. 5 with 1.1 million and 1.4 million views, respectively.