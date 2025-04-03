'Black Mirror 7' is coming—Why sequel episode took so long?
What's the story
The highly awaited seventh season of the critically acclaimed anthology series, Black Mirror, will premiere on Netflix on April 10.
The upcoming season will feature Milanka Brooks returning as blue-skinned Elena Tulaska in a sequel to the Emmy-winning USS Callister episode from Season 4.
In an exclusive interview with Mirror, Brooks revealed that the sequel almost didn't happen due to a number of challenges.
Upcoming season
What happened in the famous episode?
To give you a refresher, USS Callister follows a disgruntled tech company CTO Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) who designs a VR game to control and explore his sadistic feelings on digital clones of his colleagues.
The game is set in a space adventure aboard a ship called USS Callister, ruled by a tyrannical Daly.
An obsessive need to control everyone ultimately overpowers Daly.
Challenges
'Cast availability... I thought it might never happen'
Brooks shared, "There were multiple iterations created by the wonderful Charlie Brooker over the years."
"The fact that we all managed to escape Daly's control at the end of the episode gave ideas to Charlie to continue making it into something after that."
"Because of cast availability, we never quite got there and I thought it might never happen. Even on the flight to filming, I remember thinking 'this still might not happen.' But we got there in the end."
Filming delays
Logistical issues and pandemic-related disruptions delayed filming
The filming delays largely stemmed from logistical concerns, especially getting schedules to match for the star-studded cast, which includes Cristin Milioti, Plemons, Jimmi Simpson, and Michaela Coel.
They were compounded by pandemic-related disruptions and the 2023 Hollywood strikes.
Nevertheless, Brooks said the experience of finally filming it all was surreal and thrilling, adding, "It was wonderful."
Sequel significance
'Black Mirror' Season 7 marks 1st sequel in show's history
Interestingly, the announcement of a sequel for the USS Callister episode marks a first for Black Mirror, which has always prided itself on standalone episodes with uniquely dark and twisted storylines.
Never has the show returned to explore a previously established universe.
The original installment won four Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Television Movie, and was widely regarded as a modern classic.