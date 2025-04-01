What's the story

The much-awaited third installment of Sony's animated Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, has officially been scheduled for a June 4, 2027, release.

The announcement was made by producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson during their presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The filmmaking team stressed how important this franchise was for its fans and that they "got it just right."