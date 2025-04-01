'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' to hit theaters in 2027
What's the story
The much-awaited third installment of Sony's animated Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, has officially been scheduled for a June 4, 2027, release.
The announcement was made by producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson during their presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
The filmmaking team stressed how important this franchise was for its fans and that they "got it just right."
Trilogy finale
'Beyond the Spider-Verse' promises a grand conclusion
Lord has promised fans that Beyond the Spider-Verse will make for a "massive finale to the trilogy."
The CinemaCon first look of the film teased the continuation of the story that started with 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and continued with 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Lord and Chris Miller, the creators of the trilogy, return to co-write the screenplay for this epic conclusion.
Narrative insights
'Beyond the Spider-Verse' plot details and character developments
While specific plot details for Beyond the Spider-Verse remain under wraps, Lord teased during the presentation that Miles Morales starts the film as a fugitive on the run from every other spider in the multiverse.
The teaser footage showcased the franchise's distinctive animation style and featured Morales asserting his independence by doing things "his way."
Gwen Stacy and other Spider-friends also made appearances in this brief teaser, which hasn't yet been released to the public.
Financial triumph
'Spider-Verse' trilogy's box office success and future plans
The Spider-Verse trilogy has been a major box office hit, with the first film raking in $384 million worldwide and taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, raked in a stunning $690 million.
Lord revealed Beyond the Spider-Verse is specifically designed for "the biggest screens," hinting at plans to prepare this movie specially for big format screens.
This comes after Sony indefinitely postponed the film back in 2024.