'Chamak,' 'Test': Don't miss these OTT releases this week
As we welcome April, a fresh batch of films and series is arriving on streaming platforms this week.
From action-packed thrillers and gripping crime dramas to heartfelt family tales, the lineup has something in store for everyone.
Rom-com fans can catch Loveyapa on JioHotstar, while those craving legal drama will find Juror #2 on the same platform.
Take a look at the notable releases.
'Juror #2' and 'A Real Pain'
On April 1, JioHotstar will premiere Juror #2, a gripping legal drama.
The film tells the story of Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult), a family man and juror in a high-profile murder trial.
On April 3, the platform will release the critically acclaimed drama A Real Pain, a touching tribute to family.
The film follows mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) as they embark on a tour of Poland in honor of their late grandmother.
SonyLIV's 'Adrishyam Season 2' and 'Chamak: The Conclusion'
SonyLIV is releasing Adrishyam Season 2 on April 4.
The series follows a group of top-secret spies who thwart potential dangers before they can do any harm.
Returning this season are Pooja Gor's character Durga and Eijaz Khan's Ravi Verma as they dive into darker plots, betrayals.
On the same day, the musical drama series Chamak: The Conclusion will premiere on the same platform.
The film follows Kaala (Paramvir Cheema) as he unearths a mysterious plot involving his own family.
'Test' and 'Loveyapa'
Netflix will premiere Test on April 4, promising an emotional journey of relationships and ambitions.
The film follows the lives of a passionate cricketer, a teacher caught between love and duty and a soon-to-be-great scientist.
It stars R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth.
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa, which was released in February, is likely to premiere on JioHotstar on the same day.
Directed by Advait Chandan, it also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda.