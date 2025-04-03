'Black Mirror 7': Release date, episode details, where to watch
What's the story
The much-awaited seventh season of the blockbuster anthology series Black Mirror will premiere on Netflix on April 10.
The new season will feature six episodes, each telling unique stories that explore the impact of technology on humanity.
A new trailer has now given fans a peek into the upcoming episodes, revealing details about the cast, storyline, and themes.
Episode guide
'Black Mirror' Season 7: Episode guide and storylines
The new season will have six unique episodes, each digging deeper into the elements of technology, human nature, and the consequences of innovation.
Here's a brief look at what we can expect: In the first episode, Common People, a schoolteacher named Amanda encounters a critical medical emergency, prompting her husband Mike to seek help from Rivermind, an advanced AI-driven medical system with unexpected consequences.
Episode guide
'Black Mirror' Season 7 to follow facades and time loops
The second episode, Bete Noire, follows Maria, a chocolate company executive who is shocked to see Verity, a woman from her past in a focus group session.
The third episode, Hotel Reverie, narrates the tale of Hollywood actor Brandy Friday who gets trapped in a high-tech remake of a classic romantic film. The only way she can return home is by following the script to the letter.
Episode guide
'Black Mirror' Season 7: Final episode is a sequel
In the fourth episode, titled Plaything, a reclusive man, Cameron, gets obsessed with a 1990s video game, questioning reality.
The fifth episode, Eulogy, is based on the world where people can step into their photographic memories.
Finally, the sixth episode is a sequel, USS Callister: Into Infinity. It brings back the crew of the USS Callister under Captain Nanette Cole, who fights new dangers in the digital universe.
All episodes will be on Netflix.