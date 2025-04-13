New Dayaben to join 'TMKOC' soon, promises producer
What's the story
Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has addressed the several controversies surrounding the beloved show.
The sitcom, which has been an Indian television staple for 17 years, has been riddled with serious allegations in the last few years.
From misconduct on set to unpaid dues, several former cast members have made accusations against the show.
In an interview with SCREEN, Modi spoke about TMKOC's success and broke his silence over Disha Vakani's replacement.
Cast update
Modi's response to Vakani's absence in 'TMKOC'
Addressing the much-anticipated return of Dayaben, earlier played by Vakani, Modi said, "The popularity of the show remains intact even today."
"People do complain that they don't enjoy the show ever since Daya bhabhi left, and I agree."
"I will bring back Daya bhabhi soon. The entire team of writers and actors try their best to fill in Daya bhabhi's absence."
"Daya bhabhi will return soon. We can only pray that Disha Vakani returns; she has family duties."
Casting plans
Modi has already shortlisted a few actors
Modi further added, "I have shortlisted a few people for the role, and you will get to know them soon."
"It has been five years since she [Vakani] left, and we miss her even today. She was so caring toward her fellow artists as well as the crew."
"We aim to find someone just like Disha Vakani."
Allegations
'I will not say anything...': Modi on former colleagues
Further in the interview, Modi said he was disappointed with the different allegations by former cast members but maintained it was a part of life.
"Actors who have left have been saying things against me. It's okay. I will not say anything to them."
"They have worked on my show and have a part to play in TMKOC's success. Even though I led it, the show became popular due to everyone's efforts."
Team spirit
Modi's approach to maintaining team unity
The leading producer further added, "I do feel bad, but I forgive them because if I hold a grudge in my heart. I won't be happy and won't be able to make people laugh."
"When a show becomes popular, it's a team effort. They all have worked very hard. I make sure that they don't face any problems as such."
The show stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and Amit Bhatt, among others.