What's the story

Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has addressed the several controversies surrounding the beloved show.

The sitcom, which has been an Indian television staple for 17 years, has been riddled with serious allegations in the last few years.

From misconduct on set to unpaid dues, several former cast members have made accusations against the show.

In an interview with SCREEN, Modi spoke about TMKOC's success and broke his silence over Disha Vakani's replacement.