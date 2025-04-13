'Varsham': Where to watch Prabhas, Trisha's film ahead of re-release
What's the story
The Telugu romantic action film Varsham, starring Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan, will be re-released on May 23, 2025, reported Pinkvilla.
The Sobhan directorial became a massive hit and is now streaming online on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
The story revolves around Venkat, an unemployed man and Sailaja, a middle-class girl, who meet on a train ride and subsequently get closer.
It was later remade in Hindi as Baaghi and in Tamil as Mazhai.
Storyline
'Varsham' is a tale of love, ambition, and betrayal
The story of Varsham (2004) explores the lives of Venkat and Sailaja, who encounter several obstacles in their love story.
Sailaja catches the eye of a merciless politician, Bhadranna, and her greedy father, Ranga Rao, consents to Bhadranna's marriage proposal.
Misunderstandings instigated by Rao eventually result in a heart-wrenching breakup between Venkat and Sailaja.
Later, Sailaja becomes a movie star, and Venkat shifts to Vizag to work at a quarry.
Behind the scenes
'Varsham': A star-studded cast and crew
Varsham boasts a starry cast, including Gopichand, Sriranjani, Ranganath, Sangeetha and Prakash Raj.
MS Raju wrote the screenplay of the film, while the dialogues were written by the Paruchuri Brothers.
S Gopal Reddy handled the cinematography, and the music was given by Devi Sri Prasad.
Sumanth Art Productions backed the project.