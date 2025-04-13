What's the story

The Telugu romantic action film Varsham, starring Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan, will be re-released on May 23, 2025, reported Pinkvilla.

The Sobhan directorial became a massive hit and is now streaming online on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

The story revolves around Venkat, an unemployed man and Sailaja, a middle-class girl, who meet on a train ride and subsequently get closer.

It was later remade in Hindi as Baaghi and in Tamil as Mazhai.