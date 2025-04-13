What's the story

In an interview, legendary actor Sharmila Tagore (80) mentioned that her recent film, Puratawn, could be her last project in Bengali cinema.

The film marks Tagore's return to Bengali films after a 14-year hiatus.

"I love doing Bengali films. I love everything about Kolkata, but I am not as fit for acting in shoots as required due to my health conditions," she said, reported PTI.