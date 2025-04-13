Sharmila Tagore hints 'Puratawn' might be her last Bengali film
In an interview, legendary actor Sharmila Tagore (80) mentioned that her recent film, Puratawn, could be her last project in Bengali cinema.
The film marks Tagore's return to Bengali films after a 14-year hiatus.
"I love doing Bengali films. I love everything about Kolkata, but I am not as fit for acting in shoots as required due to my health conditions," she said, reported PTI.
Film experience
Tagore's recent film experience and health challenges
Reflecting on her experience shooting Puratawn in 2023, Tagore shared they filmed for "14-15 days together at a resort on the bank of river Ganga and had a great time."
"There is such a comfort level to mouth your dialogues in Bengali. You can quickly improvise for a dialogue. After so many years, I could entirely speak in Bengali, my own language, in a movie."
Role and praise
Tagore's role in 'Puratawn' and the director's commendation
In the project, Tagore plays the elderly mother to a corporate woman, a character she said "does not come always."
She thanked director Suman Ghosh for weaving a gripping narrative and for making her look beautiful in every frame.
The movie also features Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles.
Puratawn has been appreciated at several film festivals, winning the Best Feature Film award at the Indian Film Festival of Houston.
Admiration
Tagore's admiration for Kolkata and Satyajit Ray's work
Tagore wrote about her love for Kolkata, praising its inclusiveness and "humane soul."
She also spoke about the restored version of Satyajit Ray's 1966 film Nayak, in which she starred with Uttam Kumar.
"I loved it so much! The restored print. Amazing photography. The brilliant difference in lighting for indoor and outdoor shoots. He (Ray) carried it off so beautifully!"
She made her acting debut in Ray's 1959 film Apur Sansar at the age of 14.