Is Randeep Hooda's next directorial an actioner? Actor reveals
What's the story
Known for his diverse roles in projects like Highway, Sarbjit and Extraction, Randeep Hooda made his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024), which received mixed reviews.
Now, he plans to return to the director's chair and is working on the script of an action film.
In a recent interview with PTI, he said he wants to feel "like a bit of a God again" through direction.
Directorial journey
Hooda's journey into directing and plans for action project
Hooda said, "After my directorial debut, I have a newfound respect for all my directors, who work endlessly making a movie."
"I've got an action movie, which I'm writing."
"I'm seeing how I can interpret and redefine action in my way; maybe it will work, it won't, but it will be something which I'll try and make."
Role selection
Hooda's choice for varied roles
The 48-year-old actor stressed his conscious decision to pick different characters to avoid getting typecast.
He recently played the villain in Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni.
Hooda stressed the advantages of headlining mainstream cinema, giving examples like Extraction with Chris Hemsworth, upcoming Matchbox with John Cena, and Jaat.
"To be part of that movie, it gives you wings, eyeballs, and in that, if you can shine, then it's good for your career."
Co-star collaboration
Hooda's experience working with Deol on 'Jaat'
When asked about his experience playing the antagonist to veteran actor Deol, Hooda humorously responded, "Kamar kas lo bhai (Pull up your socks)."
He shared insights into their action scenes, saying, "When I was doing action scenes with him, I was standing a bit away and punching him, thinking, 'It should not hit him,' and he was like, 'Come on, hit me right there.'"
"So, there's some consciousness, but it's fun also."
Jaat was released on April 10.