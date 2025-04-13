What's the story

Owen Cooper, the lead actor of Netflix's hit British drama Adolescence, has disclosed that he hasn't watched the globally popular show in its entirety.

The show premiered on March 13 and is a four-part miniseries by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham.

It narrates the story of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy accused of murder, a character played by Cooper.

Each episode is shot in one continuous take.