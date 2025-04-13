Why 'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper hasn't watched complete series yet
What's the story
Owen Cooper, the lead actor of Netflix's hit British drama Adolescence, has disclosed that he hasn't watched the globally popular show in its entirety.
The show premiered on March 13 and is a four-part miniseries by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham.
It narrates the story of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy accused of murder, a character played by Cooper.
Each episode is shot in one continuous take.
School screenings
Cooper's 'worst nightmare' is seeing 'Adolescence' screened in schools
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper admitted, "I haven't watched the show fully."
"I just don't like watching myself. And now Jack says it's going into schools ... that's my worst nightmare!"
"I'm not watching it in my own school."
"No chance. I'd watch episode one, maybe two and four — but not three."
Series success
'Adolescence' has garnered critical acclaim since its release
Since its release, Adolescence has been widely acclaimed for its gripping storytelling and powerful performances.
The series was co-created by Graham and Thorne, with the former also starring as Jamie's father, Eddie Miller.
Although there have been talks of a possible follow-up to the series, neither Netflix nor the creators have officially confirmed anything yet.