Val Kilmer was bedridden in final years, says report
What's the story
Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, famous for his roles in Top Gun and The Doors, spent his final years bedridden.
Sources close to Kilmer's family disclosed this information to TMZ.
His daughter Mercedes confirmed to the New York Times that Kilmer had been battling throat cancer since his diagnosis in 2015, but was cancer-free when he died due to pneumonia at the age of 65.
Health struggles
'His body eventually shut down'
Speaking to TMZ, sources close to Kilmer's family said that his cancer treatment left the star "sapped of energy" and bedridden "for years before his death."
They said the Batman Forever actor's body "simply couldn't keep fighting at the end," adding, "his body eventually shut down."
Despite his frailty, the family stressed that his death wasn't sudden.
Kilmer was hospitalized earlier this year and again last week, with friends and family visiting him in his final days.
Cancer battle
Kilmer's health struggles were detailed in memoir
Notably, Kilmer confirmed his cancer diagnosis in 2017 and revealed intimate details of his health struggles in 2020 memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry.
He recalled a harrowing night spent at the guest house of his ex-girlfriend Cher, where he woke up vomiting blood.
"I prayed immediately, then called 911. Then alerted my hostess. Cher stepped in and stepped up," he wrote.
Treatment impact
Kilmer's battle with cancer and its aftermath
During his cancer battle, Kilmer went through radiotherapy and chemotherapy. He also underwent two tracheotomies, which permanently damaged his vocal cords, making him barely able to speak.
In 2021, Kilmer announced he was cancer-free but confessed in his 2021 documentary Val that he couldn't speak without plugging an artificial hole in his neck.
"I'm still recovering, and it is difficult to talk and to be understood. But I want to tell my story more than ever," he said.
Final days
Kilmer's last public appearance and funeral arrangements
Despite battling his health issues, Kilmer was able to share an Instagram video in February wearing a Batman mask.
The video, recorded "years ago," did not reflect his appearance in the months leading to his death.
His last public appearance was in 2019 when he attended the Thespians Go Hollywood Gala with Mercedes.
After his death, Mercedes and her brother Jack are planning his funeral.