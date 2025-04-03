What's the story

International Emmy-winning Indian comedian-actor Vir Das is making his foray into literature with his debut memoir, The Outsider.

The artist took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a video that gives a glimpse into different chapters of his life, career, and identity.

He wrote in the post, bursting with excitement, "I WROTE A BOOK!!!!! For ALL 'The Outsiders.'.. For some reason, I have seen more of the world, and been let into more worlds, than anyone I know."