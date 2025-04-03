Comedian Vir Das turns author with memoir 'The Outsider'
What's the story
International Emmy-winning Indian comedian-actor Vir Das is making his foray into literature with his debut memoir, The Outsider.
The artist took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a video that gives a glimpse into different chapters of his life, career, and identity.
He wrote in the post, bursting with excitement, "I WROTE A BOOK!!!!! For ALL 'The Outsiders.'.. For some reason, I have seen more of the world, and been let into more worlds, than anyone I know."
Publishing details
'The Outsider' will be published by Simon & Schuster
Das's memoir, titled The Outsider, will be published by Simon & Schuster.
It promises to take readers on a rollercoaster ride through Das's life, with moments of self-discovery, failure, heartbreak, and laughter.
The memoir recalls several key incidents from Das's life, including the time he was left stranded on a pier in Cozumel, Mexico, after his cruise ship left without him due to visa issues.
It hits the shelves soon.
Life experiences
Das's unique journey and experiences
Born in India, Das spent his early years shuttling between India and Nigeria's Lagos.
He often felt like an outsider. According to Hindustan Times, he said, "I've had a strange life that took me across the world more than anyone I know."
"All I know is, when you are blessed enough to step into all those worlds, you write a book about it. I hope to take you across the world through the eyes of a fortunate fool."
Career highlights
Das's successful career in comedy and acting
Das has enjoyed a successful career in stand-up comedy, with six specials to his name: Abroad Understanding, Losing It, For India, Vir Das: Inside Out, Vir Das: Outside In, and Vir Das: Landing.
He won an International Emmy for best comedy series for his work in comedy.
Apart from his career in comedy, Das has also acted in popular movies, including Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.
Television and tour
Das's appearances in TV shows and the current tour
Apart from films, Das has been seen in TV shows like Whiskey Cavalier, Fresh Off the Boat, Hasmukh, and Call Me Bae.
His most recent role was in Call Me Bae, starring opposite Ananya Panday.
He's now on his Mind Fool world tour, taking his comedy to 33 countries. The tour speaks volumes of his global appeal and the universal language of comedy he speaks.