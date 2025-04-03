Abhishek Chaubey says theaters now favor only big-budget films
What's the story
Acclaimed director Abhishek Chaubey, known for his work on films like Ishqiya and Sonchiriya, has expressed his concerns regarding the changing landscape of cinema.
He observed that the theatrical space has transformed to focus on large-scale productions or "tentpole films," with less space for smaller, independent films.
"We must find a way for the middle-of-the-road films to have a well-marketed release and make sure that the audience goes to watch them," he told Mid-Day.
Audience shift
Chaubey's observations on the shift in audience behavior
Chaubey also drew attention to the stark contrast in audience behavior over the years.
He reminisced about his debut film Ishqiya, which was a small production but found success at the box office.
"Ishqiya is a small film, but Chandan theater [in Juhu] ran housefull. Even a film that didn't work at the box office would make enough money so as to not break the production company," he explained.
However, this culture has now vanished, lamented Chaubey.
Market impact
The impact of marketing and ticket prices on small films
Chaubey further explained how the marketing and star power of big films, along with high ticket prices, are killing smaller films.
He said, "Now, the star and marketing prowess of a big film, coupled with expensive tickets, are completely killing small films."
"Earlier, the audience that watched mainstream movies also watched a Gulzar or a Shyam Benegal offering. That was our culture. Today, that culture is dead."
Upcoming projects
Chaubey's upcoming projects: A period thriller and a social phenomenon
Despite the odds stacked against small films, Chaubey is hopeful for his projects.
"I am currently writing a period thriller," he revealed, hoping to take it to cinemas.
He has also written a show that deals with a social phenomenon in Bihar.
"Now, I am at the mercy of the streamers," he added, saying how he's focused on digital after a brief big screen break.