Acclaimed director Abhishek Chaubey, known for his work on films like Ishqiya and Sonchiriya, has expressed his concerns regarding the changing landscape of cinema.

He observed that the theatrical space has transformed to focus on large-scale productions or "tentpole films," with less space for smaller, independent films.

"We must find a way for the middle-of-the-road films to have a well-marketed release and make sure that the audience goes to watch them," he told Mid-Day.