What's the story

Drake has been given the green light to pursue discovery in his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.

The ruling was passed by federal judge Jeannette A. Vargas on Wednesday (local time), giving Drake's legal team the right to request documents, including Lamar's record deal.

This came after UMG's attempt to stop the discovery process was rejected by Judge Vargas.