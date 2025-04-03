Drake wins key ruling in lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar diss
What's the story
Drake has been given the green light to pursue discovery in his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.
The ruling was passed by federal judge Jeannette A. Vargas on Wednesday (local time), giving Drake's legal team the right to request documents, including Lamar's record deal.
This came after UMG's attempt to stop the discovery process was rejected by Judge Vargas.
UMG's response
UMG's motion to dismiss lawsuit was denied
Back in January, Drake sued UMG for defamation over the label's promotion of Lamar's Not Like Us.
The lawsuit claims UMG spread a "malicious narrative" about pedophilia, knowing it was false.
UMG filed a motion to dismiss the case last month, arguing it was "meritless."
They also requested Judge Vargas to pause discovery until she ruled on that motion, warning that exchanging evidence would be a waste of time if the case was then dismissed.
Legal proceedings
Drake's legal team celebrated the ruling
According to Billboard, reacting to the ruling, Drake's lead attorney, Michael Gottlieb, said: "Now it's time to see what UMG was so desperately trying to hide."
However, following the decision, Drake's attorneys will continue to seek key documents and demand witness depositions.
But this also opens Drake to scrutiny from UMG as they defend themselves.
UMG will probably seek sensitive materials about Drake and might demand to depose the rapper himself.
Discovery details
Discovery requests in the defamation lawsuit
The scope of discovery requests is frequently the subject of intense litigation, so it's unclear what materials will be turned over.
However, UMG has attached the original discovery requests filed by Drake's team in earlier filings.
Among other things, they seek documents related to decisions on whether to omit/censor any lyrics from Not Like Us during the Super Bowl halftime show; anything related to promoting the song on Spotify/Apple Music; and communications with the Recording Academy.
UMG's request
UMG claimed Drake's requests would impose an 'undue burden'
UMG had requested to pause discovery, claiming Drake's requests would impose an "undue burden" and "require costly collection and review of large swaths of hard-copy and electronic data sets, contracts and agreements, and communications."
This included requests for Lamar's contracts with Universal and metrics determining incentive compensation for Interscope executives over the past five years.
However, the judge denied this, letting Drake's legal team proceed.