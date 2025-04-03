What's the story

Actor Ridhi Dogra has come out in support of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's casting in their upcoming Bollywood flick, Abir Gulaal.

In an old interview from November 2024, which recently resurfaced online, Dogra said she had checked the legalities before signing on to the film opposite Khan.

"There is no division in art. Whenever we watch a play or a movie, we see only those characters. We don't see their nationality," she said.