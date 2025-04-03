Ridhi Dogra defends working with Fawad Khan, calls it legal
What's the story
Actor Ridhi Dogra has come out in support of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's casting in their upcoming Bollywood flick, Abir Gulaal.
In an old interview from November 2024, which recently resurfaced online, Dogra said she had checked the legalities before signing on to the film opposite Khan.
"There is no division in art. Whenever we watch a play or a movie, we see only those characters. We don't see their nationality," she said.
Statement
'Our country and government give us permission': Dogra
Dogra stressed that she had checked that it was okay to work with someone of Khan's nationality (Pakistani).
She said, "The only thing I checked was if I was allowed to work with someone of the said nationality (Pakistani). And yes, our country and government permit us. I did that homework. If that wasn't the case, I wouldn't have done the film."
Controversy
MNS opposes 'Abir Gulaal' release in Maharashtra
Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has opposed the release of Abir Gulaal in Maharashtra due to Khan's casting.
MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar told IANS, "No film will be released here featuring Pakistani artists. And there is no need to release it."
Similarly, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also commented on the film, saying, "There is widespread hatred for Pakistan in India."
Film details
'Abir Gulaal' marks Khan's return to Hindi cinema
Abir Gulaal, directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, features Khan and Vaani Kapoor. The movie releases on May 9. This would be Khan's return to Hindi cinema after a nine-year gap.
In 2016, an unofficial ban was imposed on Pakistani artists working in Indian films after political differences between the two countries.
However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the teaser of 'Abir Gulaal'
The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and Fawad Khan. A Richer lens film @aricherlens_ . See you in the cinemas on 9th May! ❤️✨@aricherlens_@vivekbagrawal@AvantikaH_A@AartiSBagdi@saregamaglobal#rakeshsippy#aarjaypictures#indianstories… pic.twitter.com/RcWAa9WIGQ— Vaani Kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) April 1, 2025