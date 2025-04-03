'Chhorii 2' trailer: Nushrratt fights evil, superstitions to protect daughter
What's the story
The trailer for the hotly anticipated supernatural thriller Chhorii 2 has dropped, with Nushrratt Bharuccha returning as Sakshi. Soha Ali Khan joins the Chhorii universe as a new addition.
The film, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, explores gender disparity and superstition.
The sequel comes after the runaway success of the first Chhorii film, which was inspired by the Marathi movie Lapachhapi (2017) and released in 2021.
Trailer
'Chhorii 2' trailer unveils a darker, deadlier world
The Chhorii 2 trailer takes us into a haunting world in underground caves.
The film revolves around a mother's resolve to save her daughter from a mysterious world of superstition, haunting rituals, ghostly figures, and unsettling folklore.
Bharuccha called her return as Sakshi "one of the most intense yet rewarding experiences of my career," adding that "the horror in this installment feels darker, more powerful, and very real because it taps into a mother's worst nightmare."
New addition
Khan to bring new layers to the film
Khan, a new addition to the Chhorii franchise, was excited to join the talented cast. She was attracted to the film's combination of unsettling, atmospheric horror and folklore deep-rooted in the Indian culture.
Khan called her character layered with menace and mystery, making her an interesting character to step into on screen.
"Joining the talented cast of Chhorii 2 and stepping into such a compelling role was a thrilling new challenge for me," said Khan.
Director's vision
Director Vishal Furia aims to restore Bollywood horror's credibility
Speaking about his vision for Chhorii 2, director Vishal Furia said that they wanted to amplify everything that made the first film haunting and emotionally powerful.
He said that they would expand Chhorii's world in this chapter, introducing new characters, fresh subplots, and unexpected twists while remaining rooted to its backdrop.
With Chhorii 2, Furia also wants to restore Bollywood horror's credibility.
Upcoming release
'Chhorii 2' set to deliver fear like never before
Chhorii 2 promises to serve an intense and terrifying narrative, just like its critically acclaimed prequel.
The film also stars an impressive ensemble, including Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.
Backed by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production, the film is set to deliver fear like never before.