What's the story

The trailer for the hotly anticipated supernatural thriller Chhorii 2 has dropped, with Nushrratt Bharuccha returning as Sakshi. Soha Ali Khan joins the Chhorii universe as a new addition.

The film, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, explores gender disparity and superstition.

The sequel comes after the runaway success of the first Chhorii film, which was inspired by the Marathi movie Lapachhapi (2017) and released in 2021.