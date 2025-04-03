What's the story

Acclaimed actor-director Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for his directorial works such as Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, recently opened up about the Bollywood industry in an interview with ANI.

He described the film industry as an "insecure place," and stressed the need for having good friends in it.

"You need a lot of good friends here because you can't open up. Har aadmi kabhi na kabhi kamzor feel karta hai (Every person feels weak at times)," he said.