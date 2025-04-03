'Paan Singh Tomar' director calls film industry insecure, here's why
What's the story
Acclaimed actor-director Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for his directorial works such as Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, recently opened up about the Bollywood industry in an interview with ANI.
He described the film industry as an "insecure place," and stressed the need for having good friends in it.
"You need a lot of good friends here because you can't open up. Har aadmi kabhi na kabhi kamzor feel karta hai (Every person feels weak at times)," he said.
Opening up
Dhulia discussed the challenges of opening up in Bollywood
Further detailing the difficulties in confiding in industry acquaintances, Dhulia said, "If he expresses his weakness to an acquaintance, they will take advantage of it. Lekin aap kisse baat karein? (But whom do you talk to?) A lot of things your wife can't understand."
Dhulia also emphasized having a true friend to confide in during tough times, adding, "I don't have one right now. I cannot open up to anybody. It's a problem."
Career path
Dhulia's journey in the film industry
Dhulia started his career in Bollywood as a casting director for Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen.
He later shifted to acting, appearing in movies like Dil Se, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Hero, Shahid, and Manjhi - The Mountain Man.
He is known for his role as Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap's cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur.
As a director, his movie Paan Singh Tomar bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The film featured Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.