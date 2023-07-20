Rajkummar Rao-Vaani Kapoor roped in for Anubhav Sinha's next

Written by Shreya Mukherjee July 20, 2023 | 06:19 pm 1 min read

After 'Bheed,' Rajkummar Rao will work with Anubhav Sinha soon, again

We are going to witness a fresh Bollywood pairing in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's next. Reportedly, Sinha has booked actors Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to star in Bachpan Ka Pyar. Sinha will be producing the "small-town love story" with Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann (Chaman Bahaar) at the helm. While Rao is a frequent collaborator of Sinha, Kapoor will mark her first association with this film.

Shoot will begin next month

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the upcoming film will be "a quirky love story set in Lucknow." "Both Rajkummar and Vaani have signed the film and will begin shooting for it sometime next month," the portal quoted a source. Further, the report said Sinha is currently working on four different projects—including a Sudhir Mishra directorial, a web series, an anthology, and his directorial.

Sinha has already had three releases in 2023

In the first half of 2023 itself, Sinha has had three releases. This list includes his directorial Bheed (featuring Rao), Afwaah, and Faraaz (Sinha's Benaras Media Works was a producer on the latter two). If reports are to be believed, the busy director is shooting for Netflix's series, titled IC 814, starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

