What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently spoke about his love for veteran actor Dharmendra in an interview with Hamad Al Reyami.

He said that in his career, after his father, he has only followed Dharmendra. "In fact, I follow him more than his sons follow him," Khan added.

The actor also plans to remake four of Dharmendra's films: Chacha Bhatija, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, and Ram Balram.