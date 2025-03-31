Salman Khan wants to remake these Dharmendra-led films
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently spoke about his love for veteran actor Dharmendra in an interview with Hamad Al Reyami.
He said that in his career, after his father, he has only followed Dharmendra. "In fact, I follow him more than his sons follow him," Khan added.
The actor also plans to remake four of Dharmendra's films: Chacha Bhatija, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, and Ram Balram.
Remakes
Khan's plans for remaking Dharmendra's films
Khan explained, "Ek toh unhone Chacha Bhatija ki thi, uska remake karoonga. Ek Seeta Aur Geeta ka karoonga."
"Phir, Sholay toh definitely karoonga. Unki picture aayi thi Ram Balram. Bohot saari picturein unki... unki harr picture dekhi hai." (One was Chacha Bhatija, I'll remake that. I will also remake Seeta Aur Geeta. Then, Sholay is definitely on the list. He also did a film Ram Balram. He has done so many films... I have watched all of them.)
Relationship
Khan's bond with the Deol family
Khan shares a close bond with Dharamendra and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
Ahead of the release of Khan's latest film Sikandar, Sunny took to Instagram to wish him luck, writing, "My dear @beingsalmankhan, all the very best for #Sikandar release."
Sikandar has received mixed reviews from audiences and managed to collect ₹26 crore on day 1.
Up next, Khan will be seen in a rustic action drama with Sanjay Dutt.