Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned Bhojpuri actor Vijay Khare, known for his roles in over 200 films, has passed away at 72 after a long illness.

The actor, who also ran an acting school in Mumbai, was a beloved figure in the industry, earning a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 for his contributions.

His death has prompted heartfelt tributes from Bhojpuri stars like Ravi Kishan, Nirahua, and Manoj Tiwari. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Actor Vijay Khare has passed away

Veteran Bhojpuri actor Vijay Khare (72) dies after prolonged illness

By Isha Sharma 01:38 pm Dec 15, 202401:38 pm

What's the story In a tragic turn of events, veteran Bhojpuri actor Vijay Khare passed away on Sunday at 4:00am. He was suffering from health issues for some time and was undergoing treatment at Bengaluru's Cauvery Hospital. Although his condition was stable initially, it suddenly worsened leading to his demise. Famous for his role as Gabbar Singh in the Bhojpuri film industry, Khare's death has left fans and colleagues devastated.

Career highlights

Khare's illustrious career in Bhojpuri cinema

A native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Khare made Mumbai his home and also ran the Vijay Khare Academy—an acting school. He had a glorious career in Bhojpuri cinema with over 200 films to his name. His performances in films like Raijzada (1976), Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon (1983), and Hamra Se Biyaah Karba (2003) earned him immense love from the industry and audiences alike.

Award and insights

Khare's lifetime achievement award and views on Bhojpuri cinema

In 2019, Khare was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. Speaking at the award ceremony, he shared his thoughts on the changing face of Bhojpuri cinema and the growing involvement of the younger generation. He had also lamented the fall of Bhojpuri cinema, which was once a thriving industry, and demanded steps to bring it back to its former glory.

Tributes poured in

Bhojpuri stars paid tribute to Khare's legacy

The news of Khare's sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Bhojpuri film industry. Countless Bhojpuri stars including Ravi Kishan, Nirahua, and Manoj Tiwari have paid tribute to Khare, acknowledging his influence and dedication to acting. May he rest in peace.