Veteran Bhojpuri actor Vijay Khare (72) dies after prolonged illness
In a tragic turn of events, veteran Bhojpuri actor Vijay Khare passed away on Sunday at 4:00am. He was suffering from health issues for some time and was undergoing treatment at Bengaluru's Cauvery Hospital. Although his condition was stable initially, it suddenly worsened leading to his demise. Famous for his role as Gabbar Singh in the Bhojpuri film industry, Khare's death has left fans and colleagues devastated.
Khare's illustrious career in Bhojpuri cinema
A native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Khare made Mumbai his home and also ran the Vijay Khare Academy—an acting school. He had a glorious career in Bhojpuri cinema with over 200 films to his name. His performances in films like Raijzada (1976), Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon (1983), and Hamra Se Biyaah Karba (2003) earned him immense love from the industry and audiences alike.
Khare's lifetime achievement award and views on Bhojpuri cinema
In 2019, Khare was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. Speaking at the award ceremony, he shared his thoughts on the changing face of Bhojpuri cinema and the growing involvement of the younger generation. He had also lamented the fall of Bhojpuri cinema, which was once a thriving industry, and demanded steps to bring it back to its former glory.
Bhojpuri stars paid tribute to Khare's legacy
The news of Khare's sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Bhojpuri film industry. Countless Bhojpuri stars including Ravi Kishan, Nirahua, and Manoj Tiwari have paid tribute to Khare, acknowledging his influence and dedication to acting. May he rest in peace.